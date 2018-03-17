Small town in search of a nail vandal

OAK HILL, Fla. - A small Volusia County town is attempting to solve a vandalism mystery.

Someone is throwing new roofers nails in the roadways along U.S 1 in Oak Hill in an attempt to flatten tires.

Mayor Douglas Gibson says at first a local company found them and they thought it could have been accidentally, but they’ve continued to see the nails pop up in the turnaround sections of U.S. 1 for weeks. Gibson can’t figure out a motive.

“It's crazy, I can't imagine why anyone would do this,” Gibson said.

The nails have caused punctures in several residents tires, including the mayor. He’s concerned someone could suffer a blowout and injure themselves or someone else.

The city was forced to buy metal rolling pins to try and clear the nails. They’re also monitoring the roads with cameras and have enlisted the help of Volusia County Deputies to find whoever is behind it.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.