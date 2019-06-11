Volusia County

Surveillance cameras catch burglary fail in Daytona Beach

By ClickOrlando Staff

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Surveillance cameras caught a burglary fail in Daytona Beach.

The search is on for the people behind it.

The owner of the Daytona Spy Shop sent News 6 video showing two masked people trying to break the glass of the front door of his store early Sunday morning.

The store owner said he has installed special glass that does not break.

He counted and they hit the door 56 times but still couldn’t get in.

The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating the incident, according to the store owner.
 

