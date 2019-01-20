Teen arrested, charged following armed robbery at 7-Eleven

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at a 7-Eleven in Port Orange on Saturday.

The boy was charged with robbery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and depriving the use of 911 after he entered the 7-Eleven on Clyde Morris Boulevard and held two clerks at knifepoint, authorities said.

Police said the boy wasn’t able to obtain any cash or merchandise and the clerks escaped the store without harm.

The boy’s vehicle was located shortly after and he was arrested, police said.



