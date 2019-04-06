Troopers investigate fatal crash in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 4:25 p.m. near Tomoka Farms and Shunz roads.

Officials said a Ford SUV was heading south on Tomoka Farms Road when, for an unknown reason, the SUV left the roadway and struck a pole and a tree.

Troopers are investigating whether the driver suffered a medical episode prior to the crash, officials said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

