Man calls Volusia deputies, claims he's planted bomb

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat/suspicious incident that started when a 62-year-old man called the office claiming he planted a bomb, authorities said.

The office also said several photos of a cellphone bomb were left at its District 4 headquarters.

Deputies said after arriving at the man’s house in Worthington, someone with a backpack was seen slamming the mailbox shut before running into the house.

A bomb squad responded and has cleared the mailbox and the headquarters, according to deputies.

Deputies said the incident might be a mental health issue, but are taking all precautions to ensure safety.

