Woman, baby dead after crash on I-4 in Volusia County, FHP says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A woman and a baby are dead after a crash Friday night on Interstate 4 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash involving two vehicles occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-4 near mile marker 117 at about 10 p.m.

Officials said a woman and a baby who were ejected from their vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, one from each vehicle, were taken to a hospital, officials said. Their conditions were not given.

Officials said all eastbound lanes of I-4 were shut down Friday night at mile marker 116 for the investigation.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.