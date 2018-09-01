Woman run over by trash cart while lying on beach, authorities say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 38-year-old woman lying on sand on the beach was taken to a hospital after being run over by a garbage cart on Saturday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

The woman suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK, according to authorities.

A little after 8 a.m., the 20-year-old driver of the garbage cart was performing his route just north of Seabreeze Boulevard when he ran over the woman, according to authorities.

Authorities said the driver didn’t see the woman and was issued a citation for careless driving.

