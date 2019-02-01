Woman warning others after receiving messages from person claiming to be priest

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A woman in Volusia County is warning others about someone claiming to be a member of her church and asking for money to help kids with cancer.

Daisy Faria said she received a text message Tuesday morning from someone claiming to be her priest. Faria said the actual priest for her church had just recently joined, and she had not put his number into her phone yet.

"It says, 'Hey Daisy, I need a favor from you,' and it says the name of the priest," Faria said. "He does a lot of charities and things, so when that comes out front, you know your trust is in what they are saying."

Believing the person sending the messages was in fact her priest, she even sent the person a picture of the gift card rack at Walmart where she bought them, just to make sure she was purchasing the correct items.

"He says, 'Well, I need them for today,' and then he says, 'I'll refund you the money.' I said, 'OK, no problems,'" Faria said.

Then, a few hours later, Faria said she got another text message asking for an additional $300 in Apple gift cards.

"I called the church and they said, 'That's not his phone number.' And then say, 'Why are you saying that?' Oh, I made a mistake," Faria said. "I was the victim of a fraud."

After it was clear the text messages were not sent from the church, Faria said she went to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office to file a report.

Faria wants to get results and warns others to be cautious, even if the person is claiming to be someone trustworthy.

"Please don't do what I did. I really did trust at the beginning because that's what you do when you trust in somebody," Faria said.

VCSO said there have not been any arrests in the active fraud investigation.

