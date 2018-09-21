Florida's jobless rate stays same in August

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida's unemployment rate is staying the same.

State officials announced Friday the unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in August. That's slightly lower than the national rate of 3.9 percent.

The latest estimates say there are about 375,000 unemployed people out of a workforce of more than 10.2 million.

Florida added 20,500 jobs in the last month.

The state has added 220,200 total jobs since August 2017. During the same time period, California added nearly 349,000 jobs, while Texas added more than 394,500.

Florida's overall growth rate for the last 12 months was 2.6 percent, which was 9th in the nation.

Okaloosa and St. Johns counties had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.9 percent. Hendry County had the highest unemployment rate at 8.3 percent, followed by Hardee County at 6.2 percent.



