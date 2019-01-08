Floridians will pay less for diapers if this bill passes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A proposed bill calling for sales tax to be eliminated on diapers and incontinence products could lead to Floridians paying less for those products.

Senate Bill 60, sponsored by Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, and Sen. Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine, was filed in November and on Monday, unanimously passed the Commerce and Tourism Committee.

If it passes when the legislative session begins March 5, it would go into effect in January 2020. It would provide a sales tax break when buying diapers, incontinence undergarments, incontinence pads and incontinence liners.

The fiscal impact of the bill has not yet been determined, but it's expected to have a positive impact on consumers.

[READ: Full text of Senate Bill 60]

"Individuals will see a reduction in the cost of purchasing diapers and incontinence products. Daycare providers, diaper service providers, hospitals, and other businesses will also see a reduction in the cost of diapers and incontinence products," a bill analysis and fiscal impact statement read.

The National Diaper Bank Network reports that Floridians pay a 6 percent sales tax on diapers, which amounts to about $56 paid during a year of buying baby diapers.

As of July, 37 states charge a sales tax for diapers, although there is other legislation in the works, according to the Network.

The interactive below was provided by the National Diaper Bank Network

