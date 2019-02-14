Video shows food delivery driver stealing, returning package

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A Seminole County man said he just finished his freshly delivered dinner when he received a notification on his phone that his Amazon package had arrived. The man, who does not want to reveal his identity, said the package was not there, so he reviewed video from his Nest doorbell camera.

The video appeared to show the food delivery employee kicking the package, then going back to grab it from the grass at the home along Stone Harbour Road in the Parkstone subdivision. The homeowner said the driver was not the same person who showed up on the food delivery app, so he does not know her name.

The man said he was notified later that night by the app when motion was detected outside his front door. He noticed the package had been returned, which was also caught on camera.

The man filed a report with the Winter Springs Police Department and submitted the video to the food delivery service. He said the package was full of household supplies valued at less than $20. Police have not identified the driver yet.

