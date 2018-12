Does your dog go berserk or hide in fear when it hears fireworks or loud noises? Is the Fourth of July and New Year's Eve a bad day for your canine friend?

Ford is here to help.

The popular car company has developed a noise-canceling kennel to help protect dogs' sensitive ears using the technology from its vehicles.

The kennel is currently just a prototype. More details can be found on Ford’s blog.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.