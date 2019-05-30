Former Brevard County prosecutor accused of stalking, extortion

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Former Brevard County prosecutor is accused of aggravated stalking and extortion.

Patrick Landy, 28, made his first appearance before a judge Thursday afternoon at the Brevard County Jail.

He is accused of sending threatening messages on social media to a former co-worker, according to the arrest report.

Investigators claim the messages accused the former co-worker of getting Landy fired from his job.

Landy worked for the State Attorney’s Office in Brevard County from June of 2017 to January of 2019.

State Attorney's Office spokesman Todd Brown said his office is asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to appoint another office to prosecute the case.



