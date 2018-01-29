Former congresswoman Corrine Brown begins prison sentence

WILDWOOD, Fla. - Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown has begun serving a five-year federal sentence for her part in a fraud scheme that helped end her long career.

The Florida Times-Union reports that Brown surrendered Monday at a minimum-security camp at the Coleman Federal Correction Complex in Wildwood, Florida.

Bishop Kelvin Cobaris told News 6 partner WJXT that he walked Brown to the door and prayed with her before she entered the facility in Sumter County, about a 2½-hour drive southwest Jacksonville.



“She's still the strong leader that we all know she is, and she sends her love to all of her constituents and those who have supported her throughout this process," Cobaris said.

The 71-year-old Democrat was sentenced for fraud as well as lying on tax returns and other documents about income from a purported charity for poor students that she used as a personal slush fund.

Brown is appealing her conviction, saying it was wrong for the trial judge to dismiss a juror who claimed the "Holy Spirit" told him she's innocent.

