Former financial officer files lawsuit against Bethune-Cookman University

iStock/junial

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A former chief fnancial officer with Bethune-Cookman University has filed a lawsuit against the university under the Whistleblower Act.

Angela Poole said after she was hired in 2017, she noticed violations of federal regulations and the use of grants.

The lawsuit claims when she tried to raise a red flag about the violations, the school told her she would be demoted.

Her contract was not renewed, according to the lawsuit.

Poole is asking for compensation in back and front wages.

The school issued a statement about the situation:

"Bethune-Cookman University's personnel policy prohibits us from commenting on current or past employee information other than to verify employment. However, to address the mention of financial irregularities, with our new CFO now in place as of July 2019, we have begun the necessary work of reviewing, revising, and creating, where necessary, internal controls. This is especially critical in the areas that enabled the current financial crisis to occur. We are storing financial accountability across the board."

