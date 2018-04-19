Former Lake County correctional officer charged with sexual battery

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A former Lake County Detention Center corrections officer was arrested on a sexual battery charge amid an accusation that he inappropriately touched a coworker, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation into the allegations against Tony Tabor began last month. The victim, a nurse, said she was working at the jail alongside Tabor and another employee on March 12 when Tabor sent the other employee away so he could be alone with the victim then groped her and put his hand down her pants, a news release said.

Tabor, who had worked as a correctional officer since 2002, resigned March 20 amid termination proceedings related to that sexual harassment complaint.

He turned himself in Thursday on a sexual battery charge, deputies said.

