Former lotto winner accused of selling heroin in Port Orange

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Port Orange mom went from being on the front page of the local paper after winning $1 million on a scratch-off ticket, to now facing a judge, accused of selling heroin.

Karlee Harbst, 27, took home a lump sum $745,000 last year and on Friday, faced a judge for solicitation to deliver heroin and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.



Harbst was one of eight people arrested in Thursday's yearlong investigation called Operation Smooth Criminal.

Volusia County deputies, along with local and federal agencies, seized large amounts of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and at least a quarter a million dollars, along with expensive cars and almost two dozen firearms.



Authorities arrested Harbst at her Port Orange home on Thursday morning. She stayed silent in court with her public defender at her side, while the judge set her bail at $50,000.

News 6 learned Harbst was arrested six other times since 2011, mostly on drug-related charges.

