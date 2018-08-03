Former Marine's wife deported to Mexico after Central Fla. traffic stop

ORLANDO, Fla. - A family is splitting in two in Florida, where the wife of a former Marine is being deported after exhausting all her appeals.

Tears flowed as Alejandra Juarez and her younger daughter checked in for their flight to Mexico on Friday at Orlando International Airport.

She said that if she could talk with President Donald Trump, she'd ask how he could let this happen, since her husband served the United States.

The 39-year-old woman lived in the U.S. for 20 years without trouble until a traffic stop in Davenport, Florida, exposed her legal status. Davenport is about 35 miles south of Orlando.

She's raised two American citizen daughters, ages 16 and 8, with her husband Temo Juarez, a naturalized citizen who runs a roofing business.

They decided to take the younger daughter to Mexico while the older stays with her husband.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.