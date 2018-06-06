Orlando's Miss America: I'm going to miss the swimsuit competition

ORLANDO, Fla. - Amid the controversial decision by the Miss America pageant to scrap the swimsuit competition, a former winner from Orlando says she will miss that portion of the event.

"I'm going to miss the swimsuit competition, frankly," said Ericka Dunlap, the 2004 Miss America winner. "But I support the leadership in coming up with a new solution to revive the Miss America brand."

Speaking in studio to News 6 anchors Julie Broughton and Ginger Gadsden, Dunlap said she enjoyed competing in all phases of the pageant.

"It helped me to be the woman that I am," Dunlap said. “We need someone who is able to go to a children’s hospital and speak to children and inspire them in their darkest times. Someone who can go to a veterans hospital and console young vets who are coming back from very treacherous situations. Miss America does a variety of things beyond being in a swimsuit.

A lot of traditional male viewers who loved watching the swimsuit competition will probably disagree, but Dunlap had a message for that group of people as well.

“This is not a matter of men who aren’t going to watch Miss America,” Dunlap said. “If you are a guy that was just watching Miss America for a swimsuit, you missed out on the whole thing. You should be watching Miss America for the total package young lady that captures your eye and you think has 'it.'"

It's not the only change coming

The elimination of swimsuits isn't the only change coming to the 97-year-old event. The evening gown competition is being revamped as well. Carlson said contestants will now be able to wear "whatever they choose."

Contestants will also discuss how they would advance their social-impact initiatives during this part of the contest. The talent portion of the competition will remain.

The rise of the #MeToo movement is powering the changes, Carlson said.

"We're experiencing a cultural revolution in our country with women finding the courage to stand up and have their voices heard on many issues,"she said in the statement. "Miss America is proud to evolve as an organization and join this empowerment movement."

Some changes to the pageant's format had been expected since the Miss America organization is now being led entirely by women for the first time.

Just last month Regina Hopper was appointed president and CEO of the Miss America Organization, and Marjorie Vincent-Tripp was named as chair of the Board of Trustees of the Miss America Foundation. They joined Carlson, who was named chairwoman in December.

The trio takes over for the leaders of the Miss America Organization who resigned in December after the Huffington Post revealed that leaders and employees had sent emails disparaging pageant contestants, including references to their weight and sex lives.

A new era for the organization

In the statement announcing the new leaders, Miss America said the all-female team signaled a new era for the organization, best known for its widely televised pageants.

In another first, all three leaders are former pageant winners in the Miss America system.

Hopper, former CEO of Intelligent Transportation Society of America, was Miss Arkansas 1983. Vincent-Tripp, an assistant attorney general at the Florida Office of the Attorney General, was Miss America 1991. Finally, Gretchen Carlson, the advocate and former Fox News host, was Miss America 1989.

The next Miss America competition is September 9 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

