Former Ocoee police officer to be sentenced for firing into wrong home

OCOEE, Fla. - A former Ocoee police officer found guilty of firing his gun into a home is set to learn his fate on Thursday.

Carlos Anglero was found guilty on felony charges earlier this year.

In 2016, Anglero fired into a home after the man inside came to the door with a gun. It was later determined that Anglero had responded to the wrong house after a 911 call and the correct address was half a mile away.

Anglero argued that the dispatcher sent him to the wrong address and that he was in fear for his life at the time of the shooting.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Anglero's sentencing is set for 10 a.m.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.