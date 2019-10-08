Former Orlando news anchor Wendy Chioji dies after battle with cancer

ORLANDO, Fla. - Wendy Chioji, a former news anchor at WESH-TV, died Monday night at the age of 57 after her well-documented battle with cancer.

Chioji's brother, Alan Chiogioji, make the announcement via a Facebook post.

"My beautiful, strong, defiant, bad-ass sister, Wendy Chioji, lost her fight with cancer tonight," Alan Chiogioji said. "From climbing mountains, to participating in triathlons, to traveling the world, she lived every day to the fullest. She never let her disease stop her from doing the things that she wanted to do. She is my hero, and I miss her already."

Chioji worked at the Orlando TV station for 20 years before moving to Utah in 2008.

She later hosted a TV series called "Growing Bolder," which aired on WKMG-TV News 6.

Chioji announced she had breast cancer in 2001. In 2013, she revealed that she had thymic carcinoma, a cancer of the thymus gland. A year later, she announced the cancer had returned.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.