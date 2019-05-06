Former Ormond Beach officer tried to hide drugs in pants after crash, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. - A Florida man who identified himself as a former police officer after being involved in a crash is facing charges of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called to the intersection of U.S. 1 South and Seminole Woods Boulevard in Palm Coast Sunday afternoon after a crash with injuries was reported.

When deputies arrived, they found Brenton Hodge, 55, in the driver's seat of a blue Nissan Altima, which had damage to its rear end, according to a report from the Sheriff's Office. A silver Mercedes was found nearby with damage to its front end, the report said.

A deputy at the scene approached Hodge and found him messing with a cooler in the floorboard of the car, according to the report. The deputy said Hodge smelled of alcohol and was slurring his words.

When the deputy asked Hodge what was in the cooler, Hodge replied, "Nothing," according to body camera video from the crash scene.

“Where were you drinking at? “This car reeks of booze, man,” the deputy said.

When the deputy asked why, Hodge said it was because he was taking his trash out earlier and it had a lot of beer cans in it that leaked onto his seat, the video showed.

When the deputy continued asking about the crash and why Hodge's vehicle smelled like alcohol, Hodge told the deputy he was drinking earlier in the day but was just sitting at the intersection with his blinker, waiting to make a U-turn, when the driver of the Mercedes hit the back of his vehicle.

A witness at the scene said it appeared that Hodge had his left blinker on and was trying to make a U-turn but was in the middle or right turning lane.

A short time later, Hodge identified himself as a retired Ormond Beach police officer, deputies said.

“I know where you’re going. I’m a retired cop.” Hodge told the deputy as he flashed what the Sheriff's Office said was a badge.

When getting out of the Altima, Hodge grabbed a bag of what deputies believed was marijuana and tried to shove it down his pants in front of them, the report said.

“Trying to shove weed down your pants? Are you kidding me?” the deputy said.

Multiple beer cans, including some that had been opened, were found in his vehicle, deputies said.

Hodge, whose airbags were deployed, then told deputies he wanted to go to the hospital, after initially telling one deputy he did not need medical attention, the video showed.

He was taken to Advent Health to be treated for his injuries before being booked into jail on charges of marijuana possession over 20 grams and driving under the influence, deputies said.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, deputies said.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said regardless of Hodge's being a retired officer, he would still be held accountable for his actions.

"As a former law enforcement officer, he should be well aware of the dangers of drinking and driving. It is disappointing that he thought he could manipulate the situation by showing our deputies his retired badge and trying to [stuff] his drugs down his pants," Staly said. "None of his tactics worked. If you drink and drive in Flagler County, you will go to jail. No exceptions, no excuses."

