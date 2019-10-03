Former Port Orange sergeant arrested in elderly exploitation case

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said a former sergeant with the Port Orange Police Department and his wife have been accused of stealing $300,000 from an elderly woman.

Steven Braddock, 49, and Mary Braddock, 50, both of New Smyrna Beach, have been charged with exploitation of an elderly person and forgery.

Steven Braddock was with the Port Orange Police Department from March 20, 1995 to Dec. 28, 2018, according to FDLE.

FDLE said the investigation started in November 2018, when Port Orange Police asked FDLE to investigate allegations of forgery and fraud against an elderly woman over whom the Braddocks had assumed power of attorney.

Investigators said the power of attorney document giving the Braddocks control over the woman was fraudulent.

The Braddocks are accused of profiting off the sale of the victim's home and received money from renting another property owned by the woman, according to FDLE.

The suspects are accused of withdrawing nearly $10,000 from the victim's bank account and charged more than $12,000 on a credit card, according to FDLE.

FDLE said the couple is accused of stealing more than $300,000 from the woman.

The victim was evicted from an assisted living facility, where she lived for failure to pay on Dec. 31, 2018, according to FDLE.

Steven Braddock turned himself in Wednesday and Mary Braddock turned herself in Thursday.

