Former Seminole County teacher pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of minor

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A former Seminole County Public Schools teacher pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to sexual exploitation of a minor.

Audra Mabel was fired from Spring Lake Elementary earlier this year after she was arrested in March.

In March, Mabel's boyfriend, Justin Ritchie, was accused of sexually abusing three children.

During that investigation Sanford police officers found videos of Mabel on Ritchie's phone.

Mabel pleaded guilty Tuesday as part of a plea agreement that included a second count to be dismissed.

She is facing 15-30 years in prison.

A court date for her sentencing has not been set at this time.

Mabel remains in custody.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.