Former Winter Springs officers accused of lying about assault

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - Two former Winter Springs Police Department officers, who recently resigned, were arrested on perjury charges after officials said they filed a false report about an assault that never happened.

Police said that when Officer Andrew Graham was with the department, he filed a report claiming that a city of Winter Springs employee assaulted him and Officer Jason Casteel confirmed the account.

An investigation into the accusation proved that the assault never happened, according to a news release.

“We requested that (the Florida Department of Law Enforcement) look into this case immediately after learning that the report filed could contain false allegations,” Winter Springs Police Chief Kevin Brunelle said. “This investigation uncovered the wrongdoing of two officers, and I am saddened and dismayed with their conduct. They are not examples of the many officers who are ethical and perform their duties with diligence every day.”

Graham and Casteel were arrested Monday on charges of perjury by false written declaration and perjury in an unofficial proceeding. Graham faces an additional charge of filing a false police report.

“It is beyond disappointing that these two officers acted in a way unbecoming of law enforcement members; however, whenever there are allegations of misconduct, we must address them swiftly and appropriately. Thanks to the agents who worked this case, which will ensure the officers’ behavior has consequences,” FDLE Orlando Special Agent in Charge Danny Banks said.

