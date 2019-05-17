Former WWE wrestler and Survivor contestant dies at the age of 39

ORLANDO, Fla. - World Wrestling Entertainment announced former wrestler Ashley Massaro wrestled for WWE from 2005-2008 has died.

In 2007 she was a contestant on the television show Survivor.

TMZ is reporting she was transported from her house in Suffolk County, New York to a local hospital. She died at the hospital early this morning, according to the TMZ report.

"Ashley was a major party of my life and then our worlds changed and now she is gone," WWE wrestler Maria Kanellis posted on Twitter.

"I didn't know Ashley well. But as an acquaintance, very recently, she seemed very bright and was great to be around," WWE announcer Corey Graves posted on Twitter.

