Former youth group leader arrested after sending nude photos to minor through Snapchat, deputies say

CLERMONT, Fla. - A former youth group leader is behind bars after deputies said he sent sexual photos to a teenage girl.

Detectives with the Lake County Sheriff's Office said Kyle Breen sent photos of his penis to a 16-year-old girl he met at church, according to the arrest affidavit.

Deputies responded to a juvenile sex complaint earlier this month in Clermont and spoke to the victim. She told deputies the 21-year-old would send her the photos through the social media app Snapchat, according to the arrest affidavit. The two had been messaging for about a month, according to deputies.

The victim told authorities Breen initiated the sexual conversation by asking if she sends "nudes." She told deputies she did not send any nude photos of herself to Breen and rejected his request. She told her mother about the sexual message afterward, according to the report.

Deputies said the teen would record the incoming inappropriate messages on her cell phone and handed over these videos to the Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Breen told the 16-year-old to keep the messages a secret until she is older and noted the victim did inform Breen of her age.

The victim and her mother told deputies they did know Breen through Real Life Church in Clermont, their place of worship.

Deputies arrested Breen Tuesday at his home in Clermont. The 21-year-old told deputies he thought the teen could consent to exchanging sexual images because of her age, according to the report.

Breen told deputies he was no longer employed with Real Life Church, where he recently stopped working as the band director for the youth student groups. The Sheriff's Office is working to learn if there could be other victims.

Breen is being held in the Lake County Jail on seven counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor by electronic device. His bond is set at $14,000.

