Fort Lauderdale homeowner finds iguana in toilet

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - When you take a walk in downtown Fort Lauderdale, there is a good chance you will see an iguana.

Most people don't expect to see one in their home.

A Fort Lauderdale homeowner called first responders after finding a lizard in the bathroom.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue went to the scene. The crews were able to get the lizard out of the toilet.

The lizard was released into the wild and was not harmed during the rescue.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said green iguanas are not native to Florida and they are considered to be an invasive species.

