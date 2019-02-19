Foster parents needed in Brevard County to provide 'safe place' for children

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Foster care advocates are looking for 50 foster parents to take in and love dozens of children they say badly need a better home.

At The Grove Church offices on Harrison Street in Titusville, one pastor is leading by example.

Pastor Barry Russell said his family will welcome a foster child any day now.

"We need the churches and we need people of north Brevard for a safe, loving place for the kids to come into their home," Russell said.

Russell was inspired when he met Phil Scarpelli, the CEO of Brevard Family Partnership.

The nonprofit holds meetings around the county to attract potential families. They are now working with The Grove, which is hosting foster classes.

Russell said The Grove held a class in January and seven families attended.

"It just broke my heart to hear there would be kids in north Brevard needing a safe place," Russell said.

Brevard Family Partnership blames the opioid epidemic, mental health issues and pocketed areas of poverty.

"These are kids who are victims of trauma," Scarpelli said.

Officials with the Brevard Family Partnerships said they believe The Grove will help provide resources to new foster families.

"We're going to love the kids and we want to do whatever we can to get that word out," Russell said.

Interested foster families can learn more at FosterBrevard.com.

