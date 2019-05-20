Foul smell leads police to decomposed body in Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - A foul odor led authorities to a decomposing body Sunday in Holly Hill, police said.

The discovery was made around 6:30 p.m. in a wooded area near the 200 block of Strawberry Avenue.

According to Holly Hill police, officers were called to the area due to a foul smell and found the body. The identify of the person is not known.

"In addition to the advanced stage of decomposition of the body, there were also signs of some fire damage as well," police said in an email. "The cause of the fire, and whether it contributed to the individual’s death, will be determined during the course of the investigation."

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.