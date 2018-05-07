Foul smell leads to decaying body inside van at Walmart in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Complaints about a strong odor in a Walmart parking in Melbourne led to the discovery Friday of a decaying body inside of a van with partially taped up windows.

Melbourne police were called about 8 p.m. Friday to investigate the suspicious vehicle, parked in the northeast corner of Walmart, 1000 N. Wickham Road, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Officers arrived within moments and approached the van, parked near a car wash. Inside was an unidentified body, possibly that of a homeless man, reports show.

The back doors to the van were taped up. One witness told officers that a man had been seen with the van but that he had not been spotted in a week.

It was not immediately known how long the body was inside of the van or if police identified the owner of the vehicle. Crime scene technicians evaluated the site.

An investigation is ongoing.

