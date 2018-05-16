FPL customers to get $3 Hurricane Matthew refund

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Power and Light customers are in for a refund.

The company has agreed to pay back nearly $28 million in surcharges following Hurricane Matthew.

For a year, FPL added a charge to customers bills to cover costs associated with the 2016 storm.

The surcharge, which was about $3.35 for an average customer, expired in March.

If the refund is approved by regulators, the one-time refund would be applied to accounts and would be worth approximately $3.18.

