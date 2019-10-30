FPL shuts off power in Titusville on Highway 50 due to brush fire

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Florida Power and Light shut off power along Highway 50 Wednesday morning in Titusville after a power line started a brush fire, according to the Titusville Fire Department.

The brush fire near 4800 Tuscarora Road and then spread to a nearby RV, officials said. Titusville firefighters were containing the blaze around 8:30 a.m.

FPL shut off the power grid for the area.

Due to the power being out in the area, lights on Highway 50/Cheney Highway are out, officials said. Titusville police are directing traffic.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

