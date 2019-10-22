Fraternity to host community festival at Fashion Square Mall

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity will host a food and culture event Saturday at the Bronze Kingdom Museum inside Fashion Square Mall to raise funds for its community outreach programs.

The 2nd annual Orlando Taste of Kappa event combines the scenery of the largest African bronze collection in the world with tastings of food and beverages from a variety of Central Florida restaurants.

Since being chartered in 1947, the Orlando graduate chapter has given out more than $250,000 in scholarships to young people bound for college. The group also has a number of other charitable programs aimed at mentoring youth through community service.

The Orlando alumni chapter regularly mentors young people at the Pine Hills Community Center. One of its most prominent community service programs is the fraternity's Kappa League program, which is designed to mentor children beginning in middle school. The chapter also provides lunch for senior citizens for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The mission of the Orlando alumni chapter is to promote leadership, achievement, and enhance the civic, educational, social, and economic well being of the communities and organizations in which it serves. "Being a 501(c)(3) program, we strive to create resources for the uplifting of humanity and design creative programs for the development of our next generation," according to the chapter's website.

Tickets for Saturday's event are available at OrlandoTasteofKappa.com. The event is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Fashion Square Mall.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.