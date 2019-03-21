Free dental clinic in Orlando to service 2,000 people on Friday, Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Dental Association Foundation is hosting its fifth annual Florida Mission of Mercy event to provide up to 2,000 people with approximately $2 million worth of dental care at no cost.

The free clinic is Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23, starting at 6 a.m. at Edgewater High School in Orlando. Services end each day at 6 p.m.

With large amounts of people expected to arrive for the free services, event organizers say you may camp out in line overnight to help secure a spot for treatment.

As part of Florida Mission of Mercy’s Veterans First initiative, almost 200 veterans received dental screenings Thursday and will continue with priority care Friday.

For more information, please visit www.FLAMOM.org.

