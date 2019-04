Want to include your furry family members in an Easter photo?

PetSmart is offering your family, including your pet, a free photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny.

On April 13 and 14, head to any PetSmart location between noon and 4 p.m. and flash your best smile.

You will get a free digital photo file via email, or you can take your own photos with your personal device.

Hop to it this Saturday and Sunday



