Robocalls can be one of the most annoying parts of you day. It sometimes seems there’s no way to escape them.

Verizon is set to help stop robocalls for its customers by offering a free robocall-blocking app at the end of this month, according to Forbes.

Previously, Verizon offered a paid robocall blocking app for $2.99 a month, but there will now be a free version.



