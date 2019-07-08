Free Slurpee on 7-11 Day at 7-Eleven Thursday

It’s almost July 11, or 7/11, and you know what that means. Free slurpees for everyone.

When the calendar hits 7/11, 7-Eleven stores celebrate 92nd birthday by offering anyone a free small Slurpee.

But wait, there’s more. The party continues on 7/12, too, when you place an order through the 7Now app you will get a free medium Slurpee. There's no delivery fee on your first three 7Now orders.

“This year the party continues on 7/12, too," 7-Eleven officials tweeted. "7Now is delivering #FREE Slurpees on July 12th. Stay tuned!”

7Rewards members can earn a free any size Slurpee to redeem within 30 days by scanning the app, card or phone number when claiming the free small Slurpee on 7/11.

Lines could be long, so be prepared.

