Free Slurpee on 7-11 Day at 7-Eleven Thursday

Store celebrates 92nd birthday with 7-Eleven Day

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

(Credit: 7-Eleven)

It’s almost July 11, or 7/11, and you know what that means. Free slurpees for everyone.

When the calendar hits 7/11, 7-Eleven stores celebrate 92nd birthday by offering anyone a free small Slurpee. 

But wait, there’s more. The party continues on 7/12, too, when you place an order through the 7Now app you will get a free medium Slurpee. There's no delivery fee on your first three 7Now orders.  

“This year the party continues on 7/12, too," 7-Eleven officials tweeted. "7Now is delivering #FREE Slurpees on July 12th. Stay tuned!”

7Rewards members can earn a free any size Slurpee to redeem within 30 days by scanning the app, card or phone number when claiming the free small Slurpee on 7/11. 

Lines could be long, so be prepared. 

 

