Freebie Alert: Dress like a cow for free meal at Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A wants you to “Eat Mor Chikin” and Tuesday you can eat it for free.

On Chick-fil-A’s annual Cow Appreciation Day, guests are rewarded with a free breakfast, lunch or dinner entrée by dressing up as a cow.

To get the free entrée, simply wear your cow costume at your favorite Chick-fil-A between opening and 7 p.m. It’s that easy.

If you have a cow costume handy, great. If not, get creative with spots and cow bells.

Chick-fil-A is giving you a reason to dress udderly crazy.

Have you marked your calendars? Cow Appreciation Day is Tuesday, July 10th! 📷: @Natalielovesjustin on Instagram pic.twitter.com/AGq9QncYyx — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) July 5, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.