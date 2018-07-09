News

Freebie Alert: Dress like a cow for free meal at Chick-fil-A

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Chick-fil-A wants you to “Eat Mor Chikin” and Tuesday you can eat it for free. 

On Chick-fil-A’s annual Cow Appreciation Day, guests are rewarded with a free breakfast, lunch or dinner entrée by dressing up as a cow.

More News Headlines

To get the free entrée, simply wear your cow costume at your favorite Chick-fil-A between opening and 7 p.m. It’s that easy. 

If you have a cow costume handy, great. If not, get creative with spots and cow bells. 

Chick-fil-A is giving you a reason to dress udderly crazy. 

 

 

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.