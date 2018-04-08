Frequent visitors to Florida state parks could now get prizes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Frequent visitors to Florida state parks could be in line for some prizes.
The Florida Park Service announced this week that it's launching a new way to document park visits called the Deluxe Real Florida Passport.
The passport is a journal that park visitors use to collect stamps from the state's 175 parks. The booklet also includes a fold-out map and information about each park.
Those who collect stamps from every state park will then be eligible for an annual family pass.
The passport costs $17.99 online, but state officials are offering a free copy of a special edition to the first 250 people who take an online survey.
