Friday night Marion County crash leaves bicyclist dead, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car Friday night, officials from the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash occurred around 8:40 p.m. on County Road 25A in Marion County.

The victim, David Waller, was 25. Troopers said Waller was cycling in the northbound lane in a dark area with no streetlights.

A 2001 Dodge Ram was also traveling in the northbound lane. The driver was "unable to observe the bicyclist in the roadway in time," according to the crash report. Troopers said the driver braked and swerved the truck toward the right in order to avoid hitting Waller, but ended up striking both Waller and a mailbox on the side of the road.

Waller was ejected from the bike and was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to the crash report. Troopers said the vehicle's driver and passenger, who were not injured, were sober at the time of the crash.

