Friday shooting in Apopka leaves 1 man dead, 1 in serious condition, deputies say

The scene of the shooting on South Ocean Avenue

APOPKA, Fla. - One man is dead and another is in serious condition after a shooting late Friday night in Apopka, according to officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the shooting occurred around 11:50 p.m. on the 500 block of South Ocean Avenue. Authorities found two men in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

The man in serious condition was transported to a local hospital, while the other was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Around noon on Saturday, the scene was still active, with OCSO vehicles and deputies present.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando.com for updates.

