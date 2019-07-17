Friends raise money for family of women killed in Deltona double murder-suicide

DELTONA, Fla. - Friends of a mother and daughter killed in a double murder-suicide are trying to raise money for family members who are now hit by the financial burden of planning two funerals.

On July 9, Nancy Eads, 56, and her daughter, Lisa Ferraro, 32, were shot and killed by Eads' boyfriend, Richard Murray, 58, who also killed himself, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the mother and daughter were trying to evict Murray, who had lived at the home for 12 years.

Following the tragedy, family friend Stephanie Coleman set up a donation page to help raise money for funeral expenses.

"Just suddenly losing both your mother and your sister, it's just devastating," Coleman said. "The only thing I could possibly do is set up a GoFundMe page to try and raise at least some money to cover one aspect of their life."

Coleman said Eads left behind two other adult children and eight grandchildren. Ferraro also left behind young children of her own, who now no longer have a mother.

"They've always been welcoming, friendly and warm," Coleman said. "Just to hear something like that happening to two beautiful people, it hurt."

Coleman also said she understood everyone would not be able to donate but hopes the page will be shared to raise awareness of the issues of both gun violence and domestic violence.

"I want people to be aware that this is a serious thing that is happening, and we need to make it aware to try and prevent stuff like this from happening," Coleman said.

To donate, click here.

