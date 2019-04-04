Frog Ministry back in business weeks after crash damaged nonprofit

EDGEWATER, Fla. - Frog Ministry is back in business, six weeks after a car crashed through the nonprofit's storefront.

The organization serves thousands of people throughout Volusia County with clothes, food and housewares but had to close due to the damage.



"The first four weeks, we had no idea whether we were being folded up or what was going to happen," said Chip Clark, owner.



It's also been a struggle for some customers like Missy Lawrence, who shops for her 8-month-old granddaughter, Riley. Lawrence said she's been relying on the store for years.



"It was just sad, because I go and get some clothes for her because she's outgrowing them so fast. We just like coming here because they're so friendly, and whatever you need, you just come down here and they'll help you," said Lawrence.



Clark said his prayers were finally answered two weeks ago when he got a call from GRACE, an alcohol and drug rehabilitation program. The owner asked Clark if he'd like to rent out the first floor of their newly purchased building, which is just one block away from Clark's old store.



"When it happened, I thought, 'Gosh, this could be the moment that decides our future for the rest of our lives,' because this is what we do full-time," he said.



The new donation-based store is three times the size and now has an indoor processing room to sort all the donations that have been pouring in all day. Lawrence said she was excited to hear about Thursday's opening and had to see it for herself.



"It's nicer! It's got so much more stuff in it. You can move around," she said.



Clark and his wife are also excited about the new and improved store and said they can now serve even more people.



"It's just wonderful how this all worked out. We want to thank the community for their support because we felt it, and it's just so wonderful to be back and up and running," said Clark.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.