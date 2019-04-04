Fruity Pebbles-flavored beer? Yes, it's called Sour Me Unicorn Farts

Move over Lucky Charms-flavored beer, there’s a new brew in town.

Maryland’s DuClaw Brewing Company has produced a Sour Me Unicorn Farts beer that will be on shelves in early April.

Brewery officials described the beer in a press release as a “glittered sour ale made with Fruity Pebbles cereal." It’s a collaboration with Diablo Doughtnuts as its unicorn farts donut served as inspiration.

“We were inspired by the way [Diablo founder] Ros continuously pushes the envelope with flavors and recipes,” Dave Benfield, DuClaw founder and president, said in a statement announcing the beer. “The process and pace with which they operate with is strangely similar to our approach to innovation–constant creativity, ideation and testing.”

The beer is a "medium-bodied, tart and sweet, 5.5% ABV, [that] features fruit additions [which] give nod to fruity cereal, plus the addition of edible glitter."

This glittery brew will hit shelves wherever DuClaw distributes, including Florida, according to a Facebook comment by an official with the brewery.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.