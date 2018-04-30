Fryer fire causes Palm Bay McDonald's to temporarily close

PALM BAY, Fla. - A Palm Bay McDonald’s restaurant was briefly closed Sunday after a small fire broke out in one of its hot fryers used to cook French fries.

Florida Today reports firefighters were also called a second time to the business a short time later for another call as workers attempted to reset the fire alarm.

No one was injured.

“What happened, they had a small fire that was handled by the fire suppression in the kitchen, it was a small fire, caught in the beginning stages. They were having a problem getting the alarm reset,” said Battalion Chief Ike Morey.

“I’m sure they want to get it back open as soon as possible. They would have to clean up that area. They should be reopened later,” Morey said.

The second fire alarm was reported about 3:45 p.m. Sunday at the McDonald’s restaurant at 1179 Malabar Road.

The restaurant, which is equipped with sprinklers, was briefly evacuated as firefighters arrived to inspect the building.

There was no immediate report of fire damage. The restaurant is expected to reopen later Sunday.

An investigation is underway.

