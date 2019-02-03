FSU drops Deondre Francois after domestic abuse allegations surface

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State says quarterback Deondre Francois is no longer a member of the team.

FSU head coach Willie Taggart said in a statement Sunday that he had notified Francois of his decision the night before.

Taggart's decision to drop Francois from the team comes a day after the quarterback's girlfriend posted a video to Instagram alleging abuse by Francois.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that the video shows neither Francois nor the girlfriend, but a woman can be heard saying, "Stop hitting me" and "Stop hitting me in my .... face."

A man can be heard saying "I'm going to hit you in your face every ... time."

Taggart says in the statement he is building a new culture for FSU football and that he has high expectations for his players.

