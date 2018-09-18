Fuel spill on I-4 West in Volusia County forces lane closures

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A fuel spill on Interstate-4 Westbound in Volusia County has forced lane closures in the area, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a dump truck overturned at about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday near mile marker 115.

All three lanes of I-4 are blocked in that area. Officials have not said when they will reopen.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

