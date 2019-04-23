Fugitive crashes into patrol car while fleeing arrest, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A man wanted on multiple charges crashed head-on into a patrol vehicle while driving a stolen Mercedes on Monday, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they got an alert shortly before 4 p.m. that a stolen 2015 Mercedes sedan was about to enter Flagler County and the driver, later identified as Treshawn De'Andre Smith, was a suspect in an armed carjacking in Volusia County.

A pursuit was authorized, so deputies said they followed the vehicle both on the ground and from a helicopter as it traveled on South Anderson Street. When a traffic stop was attempted, Smith drove away, according to the report.

The pursuit ended on South Bacher Street when the Mercedes hit an unmarked patrol vehicle head-on as it was placed in a tactical roadblock position, the affidavit said. The unmarked vehicle then hit a marked Ford Mustang patrol car.

At that point, the Mercedes was inoperable. Deputies said Smith attempted to flee on foot but he was quickly taken into custody.

“He picked the wrong exit,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Fortunately, we got him off the streets so he cannot be a danger to the public any longer. Unfortunately, he damaged two of our patrol cars in the process. Luckily no one was injured.”

No one was injured during the incident.

Smith, 23, was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding, grand theft and driving without a license. He also had warrants on charges of armed trafficking in heroin and possession of a firearm by an in-state felon.

He's being held without bond.

