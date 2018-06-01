Fugitive from Lake Correctional Institution spotted in Orlando

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A manhunt is underway for an escaped prisoner who walked off his work detail at Lake Correctional Institution in Clermont Thursday and stole a homeowner's pickup truck in a field nearby, driving off.

Law enforcement across Central Florida are looking for Alinton John, 34, and they fear he may be armed.

While Florida Department of Corrections officials said he's been a model prisoner, his criminal background indicates he has a violent past.

The first criminal felony John faced was in 2007, when he pleaded no contest to resisting arrest and attacking a police officer and carrying a concealed firearm.

A year prior, John was in court for a domestic violence with children case where the victim asked to go into hiding.

In 2008, John was arrested for tracking down his ex girlfriend. According to the arrest warrant, he was accused of putting a gun to her head and then hitting her with it. The attack happened in Orlando at an apartment along North Pine Hills Road.

Court records state the victim - who is the mother of John's two children - tried to run away, but John chased her down.

The victim told police John was under house arrest in Seminole County when the attack happened.

John was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the 2008 domestic violence attack.

Why was this violent offender allowed to be on an outside on work detail and why was he allowed to work outside, unsupervised?

Department of Corrections officials said John had no discipline issues in prison, and that is why he was granted an outside work detail.

John has served 9 years of his 15 year sentence and was scheduled to be released in 2023.

While he was working outside on Thursday in the facility's motor pool he walked off and escaped.

On Friday, the Lake County Sheriff's Office released a report on the truck he reportedly drove off in, a 2001 silver Toyota pickup with the Florida tag JHW C97.

According to the report, the truck's owner said he had the keys in the ignition while he was out in his field spraying for bugs.

The owner did not want to appear on camera, but in a phone call that at first he thought one of his rifles might be in the back of the truck, he now thinks it was left at home and is accounted for.

Authorities continue to search for John and the silver Toyota pickup truck.

According to Lake County deputies, both were spotted at his sister's house in Orlando Thursday afternoon. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.